Mumbai: While the world is discussing the role ex-captain Virat Kohli will adopt under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra reckons weighed in on this debate. Claiming that Rohit likes to ‘stamp his authority’, Chopra wants Kohli to follow that style as that will ‘liberate’ him.

Chopra also urged Kohli to not feel burdened by the eluding century or worry about finishing games. Even a 55-ball 50 would be good, reckons Chopra.

“But the one thing I actually want to see, is now Rohit Sharma will have his stamp of authority and the brand of cricket that he wants to play. Virat Kohli has to be apart of the same philosophy. And once you have a different philosophy in place, sometimes it just liberates you, because you are not really thinking about, ‘Ok, I need to score or I need to do this. This is what all of us have to do together.’ And that is what I am waiting to see, whether it unleashes and liberates Virat Kohli, no matter you get out on 50 but score that 50 off 55 balls, don’t worry about scoring a century, finishing games off, as a captain, you’ve done it all this while. It’s no longer your only job, your job description has changed a little,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.