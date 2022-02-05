Ahmedabad: India’s new full-time limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma addressed his first official press conference on the eve of the first ODI against West Indies. While Rohit answered all questions regarding the opening slot, workload management, Virat Kohli, and the role of spinners; there was a question that seemed to have put off Rohit for a while.

Rohit was asked about giving youngsters more chances in the top 3 against West Indies. To this, Rohit said would it be right if Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad open, and he along with Shikhar Dhawan IS on the bench.

Rohit Sharma (on giving chances to more youngsters in the top 3) said, “So do you want Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad as openers and me and Shikhar Dhawan on the bench?”