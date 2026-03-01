IND vs WI: Rovman Powell becomes first West Indies player to break Nicholas Pooran’s record in Eden Gardens thriller

Rovman Powell smashes 150th T20I six to break Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies record as WI post 195/4 vs India in T20 World Cup 2026.

Rovman Powell

West Indies hard-hitting batter Rovman Powell played a quickfire knock of 34 not out off just 19 balls against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at Eden Gardens. With two massive sixes in his innings, Powell broke Nicholas Pooran’s long-standing record and became the West Indies player with the most sixes in T20I cricket.

Powell struck three fours and two sixes at a blistering strike rate of 178.95. Those two sixes took him to 150 career T20I sixes for West Indies – one more than Pooran’s 149.

Most sixes for West Indies in T20Is

150 – Rovman Powell

149 – Nicholas Pooran

136 – Evin Lewis

124 – Chris Gayle

99 – Kieron Pollard / Shimron Hetmyer

West Indies post challenging 195/4, set India 196 to win

In a match that felt like a virtual quarter-final, West Indies batted first and finished with a strong 195 for 4 in their 20 overs. The innings was built on a solid start and finished with explosive late hitting.

Roston Chase made full use of two lives and scored a fluent 40 off 25 balls (5 fours, 1 six). He added 68 runs for the opening wicket with captain Shai Hope, who contributed 32 off 33 balls. Their partnership gave West Indies early momentum and put pressure on the Indian bowlers.

India hit back in the 12th over when Jasprit Bumrah took two quick wickets – dismissing Shimron Hetmyer (27 off 12) and then the well-set Chase. Hardik Pandya then removed Sherfane Rutherford (14 off 9) to briefly swing the momentum.

But the game changed again in the death overs. Rovman Powell (34* off 19; 3×4, 2×6) and Jason Holder (37* off 22; 2×4, 3×6) launched a ferocious unbeaten stand of 76 runs off just 35 balls for the fifth wicket.

Powell was especially brutal in the 16th over against Arshdeep Singh, smashing 24 runs in one over – including a 98m six over mid-wicket, a flick for six over square leg, and a crashing cut for four. Arshdeep ended with expensive figures of 0/43, while Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with 2/36.

Key moments that shaped the innings

Early reprieves for Chase: A run-out mix-up and a dropped catch by Abhishek Sharma at cover.

Hope and Chase’s proactive start against the new ball, with Hope taking on Hardik Pandya.

Varun Chakravarthy breaking the opening stand by bowling Hope.

Hetmyer’s quick 27 off 12 before Bumrah got him.

Powell and Holder’s late assault, including five wides off a bouncer that flew past everyone.

India now need 196 runs to win this high-stakes Super 8 clash at a packed Eden Gardens. Powell’s record-breaking sixes and the late fireworks from him and Holder have set up what promises to be a thrilling chase.

