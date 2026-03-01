IND vs WI: Sanju Samson shines as Team India takes 2016 revenge against West Indies, storm into T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

India chase 196 to beat West Indies by five wickets at Eden Gardens and book a T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash with England.

India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

In a thrilling do-or-die Super 8 clash at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India pulled off a dramatic chase of 196 to defeat West Indies by 5 wickets with 4 balls to spare and secure their spot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Chasing a challenging target set by West Indies’ 195/4, India rode on Sanju Samson’s brilliant unbeaten knock of 97 close to a century and crucial contributions from the middle order to overcome a strong West Indies total powered by Rovman Powell’s record-breaking sixes and late fireworks from Jason Holder.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

This hard-fought victory not only kept India’s title defense alive but also sent them through to face England in the semi-finals, capping a high-stakes virtual quarter-final with pure edge-of-the-seat drama under the floodlights.

Sanju Samson shines with unbeaten 97 to seal the win

Perpetually under scrutiny, Sanju Samson rose above the noise to produce a match-winning 97 not out as India defeated West Indies by five wickets in their T20 World Cup Super Eights match to reach the semifinals, here on Sunday.

India face England in the semifinals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5.

West Indies post 195/4 after solid start and late assault

Asked to bat, West Indies executed a clear attacking blueprint as they rode on Roston Chase’s foundation before unleashing a late assault by Rovman Powell (34 not out; 19 balls) and Jason Holder (37 not out; 22 balls) to post an imposing 195 for 4.

In front of a packed Eden Gardens with over 65,000 in attendance, Chase made full use of two reprieves and struck a fluent 40 off 25 balls as he added 68 runs for the opening wicket with Shai Hope (32 off 33).

The pair ensured early momentum with a measured yet proactive approach against the new ball.

Bumrah strikes twice but West Indies fight back

India clawed back briefly when Jasprit Bumrah delivered a double strike in the 12th over to stall the charge. But the respite proved short-lived.

Rovman Powell (34 not out off 19 balls; 3×4, 2×6) and Jason Holder (37 not out off 22 balls; 2×4, 3×6) launched a ferocious counter-attack, stitching together an unbeaten 76-run stand for the fifth wicket off just 35 balls to provide the finishing flourish.

Powell was especially brutal in the 16th over against Arshdeep Singh, smashing 24 runs, including a 98m six over mid-wicket.

Arshdeep finished with expensive figures of 0/43, while Bumrah was the standout bowler with 2/36.

Sanju’s masterclass keeps chase on track

Amid early setbacks, Sanju Samson stood tall on a night when India’s in-form batters faltered under pressure. His magnificent knock helped India reach 199 for 5 in 19.2 overs.

Abhishek Sharma (10 off 11 balls) endured a forgettable outing and also dropped two catches while fielding. Ishan Kishan (10 off 6 balls) also got out cheaply.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (18 off 16 balls), Tilak Varma (27 off 15 balls) and Hardik Pandya (17 off 14 balls) also failed to convert their starts.

Sanju, playing in only his third match of the tournament, became the defining figure, striking 12 fours and four sixes in his 50-ball unbeaten knock. He batted through the chase with poise and authority to seal the win with four balls to spare.

Sanju seals it with six and four

Sanju brought the scores level in the 19th over by heaving Romario Shepherd’s attempted yorker high over square leg for a towering six.

He then sealed the chase cleanly over a leaping mid-on for four to take India into the semifinals and end West Indies’ campaign at the very venue where they lifted their second and last World Cup in 2016.

As “Maa Tujhe Salaam” echoed the stands, Sanju dropped to his knees, removed his helmet and said a quiet prayer in a moment of relief, gratitude and redemption while the BCCI top brass gave a standing ovation.

Key partnerships and composure in the chase

Sanju first steadied the innings in a 58-run third-wicket stand off 35 balls with Suryakumar, absorbing pressure before shifting gears.

After the captain’s dismissal, India briefly stalled, but Sanju remained composed, shunning reckless strokeplay and keeping the chase on track.

The decisive push came through a 42-run partnership off 26 balls with Tilak, which tilted the contest firmly India’s way.

Tilak exploded into rhythm against Joseph with three back-to-back boundaries in one over, while Sanju drilled the first ball straight down the ground for four.

His 26-ball fifty reflected both control and intent, including a calm cut off Gudakesh Motie to reach the landmark.

Sanju’s roller-coaster journey to redemption

It has been a roller-coaster ride for Sanju who was sidelined more than once before regaining his place.

First, he was sidelined after Ishan Kishan’s emphatic return in the preceding New Zealand series. He was recalled only after Abhishek Sharma was indisposed for Namibia match.

But after Abhishek’s comeback for the Pakistan clash, Sanju was again sidelined only to be recalled against Zimbabwe after the batting meltdown against South Africa.

This unbeaten 97 in a must-win game was the perfect answer to his critics and a massive boost for India’s title defense as they march into the semi-finals against England.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/