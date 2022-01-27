Mumbai: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday night announced the ODI and T20I squad that would host the West Indies. The big news was the return of newly-appointed white-ball captain Rohit Sharma. While it was heartwarming to see a few new faces in the mix, a few senior players have been rested. Ravi Bishnoi has earned a maiden national call, thanks to his good show in the domestic circuit and the IPL.

A few other players were also in the reckoning but unfortunately were not picked.

Shahrukh Khan: After his heroics in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, one would have imagined he would get a national call against West Indies. He hit a last-ball six against Karnataka to help Tamil Nadu win the title.

Rishi Dhawan: With Hardik Pandya not fit, the Himachal Pradesh cricketer would have hoped to get picked. He led his state to a win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he amassed 458 runs and bagged 18 wickets in eight matches.

ODI squad:Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

This will be Rohit’s first assignment as regular captain for the Indian team. Under his captaincy, Rohit clinched the Asia Cup 2018 tournament where Virat Kohli was rested.