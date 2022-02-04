Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli has been in good form in the ODIs and would be hoping to maximise it when India takes on West Indies in a three-match ODI series starting February 6. Kohli, who was sacked as the ODI captain of the side ahead of the South Africa tour, smashed two fifties in the three matches against the hosts.

Now, he has a chance to join former legend Sachin Tendulkar in an elite group. Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have scored more than 5000 ODI runs in India. Kohli needs six more runs to join the stalwart.

Interestingly, the former great took 121 innings to reach the milestone. He did it against West Indies.

Kohli, on other hand, could achieve the feat in his 96th ODI innings in India, if he manages to score 6 runs in the first ODI on Sunday.