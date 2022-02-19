Kolkata: West Indies’ explosive middle order batter Rovman Powell says his side is improving with every series in run up to the World Cup and the ongoing T20 contest against India is a proof of that. West Indies threatened to chase down a stiff 187 set by India in the second T20 on Friday before falling short by eight runs to concede the series.

“If you look at the last series, and this series, there are a lot of areas we can identify that the guys have improved,” Powell said in the post-match media interaction.

“We are slowly building towards the World Cup and it’s important to keep improving series by series.”

Powell smashed an unbeaten 36-ball 68 and was engaged in an entertaining 100-run partnership from 60 balls with wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (62).

But the duo could not take the team home with Indian bowlers led by Bhuvenshwar Kumar coming out on top in the final two overs.

West Indies in their last T20I series, defeated England 3-2 at home but fell woefully short in the ODIs to go down 0-3.

“We’ve got partnerships going and if we keep doing that, we are going to win more than we lose. If you have been following West Indies T20 cricket, the guys are slowly improving,” Powell said.

Blaming their sloppy fielding for their “downfall” against India, he further said they could have saved 10-15 runs.

“We didn’t field particularly well today. We could have saved another 15 runs and that was our downfall and the poor area,” Powell said.

Powell further credited the Indian spin bowling duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and rookie Ravi Bishnoi to restrict the flow of runs in the middle overs.