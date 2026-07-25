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IND vs ZIM: India make surprise change as Yash Thakur to debut, Ashok Sharma dropped for 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe

IND vs ZIM: India make a big bowling change as Yash Thakur is set to make his international debut against Zimbabwe.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 25, 2026, 05:02 PM IST

Published On Jul 25, 2026, 05:02 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 25, 2026, 05:02 PM IST

Yash Thakur Debuts as Ashok Sharma Dropped vs Zimbabwe

Yash Thakur Debuts as Ashok Sharma Dropped vs Zimbabwe

Harare: India will look to wrap up the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe when the two teams meet in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. Ahead of the crucial contest, the visitors have made one change to their playing XI, with a new face set to make his international debut.

Yash Thakur handed India debut

India captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed one change to the side that won the opening T20I by seven wickets. Right-arm pacer Yash Thakur has been included in the playing XI in place of Ashok Sharma.

The 27-year-old has earned his maiden India cap after consistent performances in domestic cricket for Vidarbha, where he was part of the Ranji Trophy-winning side in the 2024-25 season. He has also been a regular member of the India A setup over the last year.

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Ashok Sharma, who made his international debut in the first T20I, has been left out after returning figures of 0/24 from his four overs.

Also Read: Yash Thakur wants to become India’s next death bowling superstar like Bumrah

Zimbabwe choose to bowl after winning toss

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and decided to bowl first. The hosts have retained the same playing XI despite losing the opening match.

Explaining the decision, Raza said: “First reason being the winter wicket as we know, it’s slightly spicier at the start, so hopefully we can make early inroads and then see what comes in the batting order later on.

The surface is certainly a lot better today than it was in the first game, so it may not be as spicy, but we know that in Harare, especially during winter, there will be a bit of spice at the start and hopefully our seamers can make inroads. If they do, it’ll go a long way towards helping us stop them. We’re going to back the same boys.”

Shreyas Iyer wants India to stay grounded

Although India dominated the opening match, Iyer said the team is focused on staying in the present and not getting carried away by the big win.

We were going to bat first. It looks a bit different. It is not that tacky as the first game. Let’s make sure it is a belter to bat on. We just pass on the message to stay in the present, it is essential to stay in the moment and play to the best of our abilities.”

India are leading the three-match series 1-0, and another victory will seal the series with one game still to play.

India Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav.

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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