Make It Look Like A Seaming Track, Lose Few Wickets, Chase Slowly & Then Joke Around: Twitter Trolls India’s Men Team After Women Decimate PAK By 8 Wickets | CWG 2022

Birmingham: The Indian women’s cricket team registered their first win in the Commonwealth Games 2022 as they decimated arch-rivals Pakistan in a dominating fashion by eight wickets in an important ‘Group A’ match on Sunday. Opting to bat, Pakistan folded for 99 with Sneh Rana (2/15) and Radha Yadav (2/18) taking two wickets each after the match was reduced to 18 overs a side affair due to rain. In reply, India overhauled the target in 11.4 overs with Smriti Mandhana smashing an unbeaten 42-ball 63. The Indian fans were elated with the victory and praised the players for their remarkable performance.

However, some cricket fans on Twitter took the opportunity to troll the Indian men’s cricket team, who had lost the first group game of the T20I World Cup 2021 against Pakistan by 10 wickets and crashed out of the tournament later on.

If it were Indian men’s team, they’d first play like its a green seaming track in PP, lose few wickets, chase slowly and then joke around. #INDvsPAK Wanderer (@DisDatNothin) July 31, 2022

“If it were Indian men’s team, they’d first play like it’s a green seaming track in PP, lose few wickets, chase slowly and then joke around. #INDvsPAK,” tweeted a fan.

Indian players were on top of their game in all the departments. Renuka Singh (1/20), Meghna Singh (1/21) and Shafali Verma (1/8) snapped one wicket each. India did well on the field as well as they produced three run-outs.

Smriti mandhana is such a stylish player .. so smooth.#INDvsPAK Harsh (@_harshtags) July 31, 2022

Smriti Mandhana is Box office Elegance personified #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/a0zs2P7XKc n n k ng (@Brutu24) July 31, 2022

Just wow! Sublime hitting with style from our own @mandhana_smriti and good support by #shefaliverma. Great bowling earlier to restrict opposition in 100. Off we go in #CommonwealthGames2022 #CommonwealthGames #INDvsPAK @BCCIWomen Tejas Mangi (@imTMangi) July 31, 2022