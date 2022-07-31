Make It Look Like A Seaming Track, Lose Few Wickets, Chase Slowly & Then Joke Around: Twitter Trolls India’s Men Team After Women Decimate PAK By 8 Wickets | CWG 2022

<strong>Birmingham:</strong> The Indian women's cricket team registered their first win in the Commonwealth Games 2022 as they decimated arch-rivals Pakistan in a dominating fashion by eight wickets in an important 'Group A' match on Sunday. Opting to bat, Pakistan folded for 99 with Sneh Rana (2/15) and Radha Yadav (2/18) taking two wickets each after the match was reduced to 18 overs a side affair due to rain. In reply, India overhauled the target in 11.4 overs with Smriti Mandhana smashing an unbeaten 42-ball 63. The Indian fans were elated with the victory and praised the players for their remarkable performance. <p></p> <p></p>However, some cricket fans on Twitter took the opportunity to troll the Indian men's cricket team, who had lost the first group game of the T20I World Cup 2021 against Pakistan by 10 wickets and crashed out of the tournament later on. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">If it were Indian men's team, they'd first play like its a green seaming track in PP, lose few wickets, chase slowly and then joke around. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsPAK</a></p> <p></p> Wanderer (@DisDatNothin) <a href="https://twitter.com/DisDatNothin/status/1553732213031612417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>"If it were Indian men's team, they'd first play like it's a green seaming track in PP, lose few wickets, chase slowly and then joke around. #INDvsPAK," tweeted a fan. <p></p> <p></p>Indian players were on top of their game in all the departments. Renuka Singh (1/20), Meghna Singh (1/21) and Shafali Verma (1/8) snapped one wicket each. India did well on the field as well as they produced three run-outs. <p></p> <p></p>See reactions here: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Smriti mandhana is such a stylish player .. so smooth.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsPAK</a></p> <p></p> Harsh (@_harshtags) <a href="https://twitter.com/_harshtags/status/1553732174787928064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Smriti Mandhana is Box office</p> <p></p>Elegance personified <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsPAK</a> <a href="https://t.co/a0zs2P7XKc">pic.twitter.com/a0zs2P7XKc</a> <p></p> <p></p> n n k ng (@Brutu24) <a href="https://twitter.com/Brutu24/status/1553732069997416448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianwomenCricketTeam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndianwomenCricketTeam</a> beat Pakistan women in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CommonwealthGames2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CommonwealthGames2022</a> by 8 wickets</p> <p></p>Smriti Mandhana hits a Half centuary. <p></p> <p></p>India women is on No.3 position in Group A<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CommonwealthGames2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CommonwealthGames2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Birmingham2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Birmingham2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsPAK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Edgbaston?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Edgbaston</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CWG2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CWG2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/womenscricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#womenscricket</a> <a href="https://t.co/s0BrahDxBn">pic.twitter.com/s0BrahDxBn</a> <p></p> <p></p> Nipun sharma (@nipuns02) <a href="https://twitter.com/nipuns02/status/1553732025474985984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Just wow! Sublime hitting with style from our own <a href="https://twitter.com/mandhana_smriti?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mandhana_smriti</a> and good support by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/shefaliverma?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#shefaliverma</a>. Great bowling earlier to restrict opposition in 100. Off we go in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CommonwealthGames2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CommonwealthGames2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CommonwealthGames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CommonwealthGames</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsPAK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCIWomen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCIWomen</a></p> <p></p> Tejas Mangi (@imTMangi) <a href="https://twitter.com/imTMangi/status/1553732007892377601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Complete game from India...brilliant with bat and ball...absolutely demolishes Pakistan..Top knock from Smriti Mandhana <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BleedBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BleedBlue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsPAK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CommonwealthGames2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CommonwealthGames2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmritiMandhana?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmritiMandhana</a></p> <p></p> Arun shyju (@linktoshyju) <a href="https://twitter.com/linktoshyju/status/1553731960769433600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">?? troll of the day <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsPAK</a> <a href="https://t.co/wfwYOXWiIF">pic.twitter.com/wfwYOXWiIF</a></p> <p></p> n n k ng (@Brutu24) <a href="https://twitter.com/Brutu24/status/1553732341490585600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;