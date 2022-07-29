IND W vs AUS W: Watch Harmanpreet Kaur’s Massive Six En Route To Brilliant 52 vs Australia | VIDEO

Birmingham: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur started the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a bang as she played a remarkable inning in the first match of the tournament. She hit 52 runs off 34 balls against Australia to take India’s total to 154 runs in 20 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur smashed eight fours and one six to complete the first half-century of the ongoing tournament. She will now hope that the Indian bowlers do their work properly against the mighty Aussies who will be looking to win the first gold medal in cricket in the history of the tournament. Cricket has been included in the Commonwealth Games for the first time and the Indian batter will hope to make it memorable with a gold medal after the splendid half-century in the first match.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s marvellous batting certainly made the Indian cricket fans happy who lauded the player on Twitter. One fan shared the video of the only six the Indian captain hit during the match. The user wrote, “An entertaining knock of 52 Runs in just 34 Balls by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur .”

While Harmanpreet Kaur’s batting is a good sign for India, they should now take Australia lightly as they have the likes of Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, and Ashleigh Garner, among others who can blow away a team.

Australia women have been on a juggernaut in T20Is and have not lost a T20I series since 2017. They recently beat this India women’s team at home in the T20I series as well. Australia women are the prime contenders to win the title, b but this Indian team has the skills to stage a surprise.