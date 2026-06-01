IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I Preview: India eye series win, Richa Ghosh face big test ahead of World Cup

The Indian women’s cricket team has one final opportunity to fine-tune its combinations before the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup when it takes on England in the deciding third T20I on Tuesday. With both teams having claimed a win each in the opening two matches, the series is perfectly poised heading into the finale.

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While the contest provides an opportunity to win another Overseas T20I series, it is equally important for both sides as they look to build momentum and identify their strongest combinations ahead of the global tournament.

Middle-order under scrutiny ahead of crucial clash

India’s top-order has been looking good in the series but the middle order is still a concern. The team has struggled to maintain the momentum in the death overs in both the matches and there is still a lot of room for improvement ahead of the World Cup.

Experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh are expected to play key roles in the decider. Both players have the ability to accelerate the scoring rate in the middle and death overs, but they are yet to produce their best performances in the series.

Yastika and Jemimah provide batting positives

One of the biggest positives for India has been the form of Yastika Bhatia. The left-hander has looked comfortable against the English attack and has been India’s most consistent batter across the two matches.

Jemimah Rodrigues also got a valuable half-century while Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were in good touch in the second T20I even though they couldn’t convert their starts into big scores.

India’s batting unit has shown enough promise, but the inability to finish strongly has prevented the team from fully capitalising on good starts.

Finishing concerns continue to trouble India

The issue became evident in both matches. In the opening game, strong knocks from Yastika and Jemimah helped India post a competitive total, but the scoring rate dropped considerably in the final overs.

The second game only added to the problem. Chasing a stiff target, India was cruising along comfortably before a dramatic collapse in the later stages of the innings.

The team management would be hoping for a more composed effort from the middle order, especially with the World Cup just around the corner.

Harmanpreet’s role could be key

The experience of captain Harmanpreet Kaur could be crucial in the series-deciding clash. As one of India’s biggest hitters, she may have to shoulder more responsibility in the death overs and see to it that the innings is carried deep.

On batting-friendly surfaces, totals in the range of 190-200 often put teams in a commanding position in women’s T20 cricket, and India will be eager to find a way to consistently reach those numbers.

England searching for batting consistency

England have also faced their own batting challenges despite levelling the series. Amy Jones’ impressive 67 remains the only half-century scored by an England batter in the first two matches.

“We’ve had a few players who have got starts but not gone on with them to get match winning innings.” The hosts will be aiming for a more complete batting performance as they seek to clinch the series in front of their home fans.

Series on the line in final showdown

With the series tied at 1-1, both teams have plenty to play for. Apart from lifting the trophy, the match presents an important opportunity to build confidence before the Women’s T20 World Cup.

A strong performance in the decider could provide the ideal boost heading into the biggest tournament of the year.

Match: England Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I

Time: 11:00 PM IST