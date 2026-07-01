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  • India A set for major XI changes! Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar likely to get chance vs Sri Lanka A

India A set for major XI changes! Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar likely to get chance vs Sri Lanka A

Will Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar finally get their chance? India A are set to reshuffle their playing XI for the second unofficial Test, while Sai Sudharsan's fitness adds another selection headache.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 01, 2026, 10:10 PM IST

Published On Jul 01, 2026, 10:10 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 01, 2026, 10:10 PM IST

Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar

Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar

India A are expected to make a few changes to their playing XI for the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A, beginning on Thursday. With the opening four-day match ending in a draw, the team management is likely to use the opportunity to give more players valuable game time during the ongoing tour.

There were plenty of positives for India A from the first game as captain Dhruv Jurel and opener Sai Sudharsan scored centuries while debutant pacer Auqib Nabi had a five-wicket match haul. Now, the focus is expected to shift towards testing the remaining members of the squad.

Gurnoor Brar set to make India A debut

One of the biggest changes could see left-arm fast bowler Gurnoor Brar earn his first appearance for India A on the tour.

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Brar recently caught the selectors’ attention after making an impressive ODI debut against Afghanistan. With India looking to build a strong pace reserve ahead of next year’s tour of New Zealand and the home Test series against Australia, the management is keen to provide him with longer-format exposure.

If Brar is included in the playing XI, Yash Thakur is expected to make way.

Manav Suthar likely to lead spin attack

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar is also expected to feature in the second unofficial Test after missing the opening game.

Suthar has enjoyed an impressive run in recent months. He announced himself with a memorable 10-wicket haul on his Test debut against Afghanistan before gaining valuable experience during a successful County Championship stint with Warwickshire.

His inclusion would most likely see Harsh Dubey being rested as India A continue to rotate their bowlers.

More opportunities expected for bench players

The second unofficial Test could also provide chances to players who were left out of the opening match.

Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari remains in contention for a place in the XI, although his inclusion would likely come at the expense of off-spinner Saransh Jain.

Opener Aman Mokhade is another player waiting for an opportunity. He could replace Ayush Pandey, who failed to register a half-century across both innings of the drawn first match.

Sai Sudharsan’s fitness remains under watch

India A may also have to monitor Sai Sudharsan’s fitness before finalising the playing XI.

The left-handed opener retired hurt during the second innings of the opening unofficial Test and did not return to bat. He also remained off the field for the rest of the match, raising concerns over his availability.

If Sudharsan is not fully fit, Ayush Pandey could retain his place in the side despite his modest returns in the first game.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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