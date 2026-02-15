This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
India A Women thrash Pakistan A Women by 8 Wickets as Radha Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh shine in Asia Cup Rising Stars
Radha Yadav and Vrinda Dinesh guided India A Women to a dominant eight-wicket win over Pakistan A Women in the Asia Cup Rising Stars.
Captain Radha Yadav led a masterful spin display, while opener Vrinda Dinesh unleashed a blazing half-century as India A Women stormed to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Pakistan A Women in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars on Sunday.
The win marked India A’s first victory of the tournament after a seven-wicket loss to UAE A Women in their opener. With this result, India A climbed to second place in Group A, behind UAE.
Radha Yadav’s spin masterclass restricts Pakistan A to 93
India’s spinners completely dominated Pakistan A’s batting lineup. Radha Yadav (2/11 in 3 overs) set the tone with two early breakthroughs, while Prema Rawat (2/16 in 3 overs) and Minnu Mani (1/10 in 2.5 overs) ensured no partnerships developed. Pacer Saima Thakor was equally impressive, claiming 2/14 in her four overs.
Pakistan A collapsed to 93 all out in 18.5 overs, with no batter crossing 20 except for a few cameos. The spin trio choked the innings, leaving Pakistan A with a below-par total on a tricky surface.
Vrinda Dinesh’s explosive 55 seals dominant chase
Chasing 94, India A lost opener Humaira Kazi on the very first ball to early nerves. However, Vrinda Dinesh quickly turned the game on its head with a ferocious counterattack. She remained unbeaten on 55 off just 29 balls, smashing 12 boundaries in a breathtaking display of power hitting.
Vrinda found excellent support from Anushka Sharma, who played a calm 24 off 26 balls. Their 78-run stand for the second wicket broke Pakistan A’s spirit and put India A in complete command.
After Anushka’s dismissal, Tejal Hasabnis finished the job with a brisk 12 off 5 balls as India A romped home in just 10.1 overs, winning with 59 balls to spare.
India A climb to second in Group A
The victory lifted India A to second place in Group A, behind UAE A Women. Pakistan A, meanwhile, suffered their second defeat and face an uphill battle to stay alive in the tournament.