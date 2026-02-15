India A Women thrash Pakistan A Women by 8 Wickets as Radha Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh shine in Asia Cup Rising Stars

Radha Yadav and Vrinda Dinesh guided India A Women to a dominant eight-wicket win over Pakistan A Women in the Asia Cup Rising Stars.

Captain Radha Yadav led a masterful spin display, while opener Vrinda Dinesh unleashed a blazing half-century as India A Women stormed to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Pakistan A Women in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars on Sunday.

The win marked India A’s first victory of the tournament after a seven-wicket loss to UAE A Women in their opener. With this result, India A climbed to second place in Group A, behind UAE.

Radha Yadav’s spin masterclass restricts Pakistan A to 93

India’s spinners completely dominated Pakistan A’s batting lineup. Radha Yadav (2/11 in 3 overs) set the tone with two early breakthroughs, while Prema Rawat (2/16 in 3 overs) and Minnu Mani (1/10 in 2.5 overs) ensured no partnerships developed. Pacer Saima Thakor was equally impressive, claiming 2/14 in her four overs.

Pakistan A collapsed to 93 all out in 18.5 overs, with no batter crossing 20 except for a few cameos. The spin trio choked the innings, leaving Pakistan A with a below-par total on a tricky surface.

Vrinda Dinesh’s explosive 55 seals dominant chase

Chasing 94, India A lost opener Humaira Kazi on the very first ball to early nerves. However, Vrinda Dinesh quickly turned the game on its head with a ferocious counterattack. She remained unbeaten on 55 off just 29 balls, smashing 12 boundaries in a breathtaking display of power hitting.

Vrinda found excellent support from Anushka Sharma, who played a calm 24 off 26 balls. Their 78-run stand for the second wicket broke Pakistan A’s spirit and put India A in complete command.

After Anushka’s dismissal, Tejal Hasabnis finished the job with a brisk 12 off 5 balls as India A romped home in just 10.1 overs, winning with 59 balls to spare.

India A climb to second in Group A

The victory lifted India A to second place in Group A, behind UAE A Women. Pakistan A, meanwhile, suffered their second defeat and face an uphill battle to stay alive in the tournament.