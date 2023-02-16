BCCI and PCB have been at the cornerstone of a massive Asia Cup controversy. The next edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in Pakistan but India have made it clear that the team won't be visiting Pakistan for the marquee event, and instead, they will push for a change in venue. In response, the PCB said that they won't travel to India for the World Cup. There was no clear outcome on the matter in the recent Asian Cricket Council meeting and a call on the Asia Cup row will be taken in the next meeting.

Ace India spinner Ravi Ashwin on his YouTube channel said he believes it will be tough for Pakistan to boycott the World Cup even if India don't play Asia Cup in Pakistan.

"Asia Cup was supposed to take place in Pakistan. But, India has announced that if it takes place in Pakistan, then we won't be participating. When we say Asia Cup won't go to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place," Ashwin said.

"But however, I think that is not possible," Ashwin said of Pakistan's claim of giving the 50-over World Cup a miss if India don't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

When asked about Ashwin's comments on the Asia Cup controversy, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said that India have made themselves strong enough to take a stand for their country, adding that Pakistan too need to take a stand at some point. Afridi added that ICC need to interfere in such issues but they have no say in front of the BCCI.

If anyone is unable to stand on his own feet and then the decision to make strong calls is not easy. They have to look at plenty of things. India agar aankhe dikha raha hain (If India is showing attitude), or taking such strong stance, then they have made themselves that strong, hence they are being able to talk like this, otherwise they wouldn't have the courage. At the end it's making yourself strong and then take decisions," said Afridi on Samaa TV.

"I have no idea, will India visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup? Will we boycott the ODI World Cup in India? But we need to take a stand at some point or the other. In this case ICC's role becomes crucial, they should come forward. I think even ICC won't be able to do anything in front of BCCI."

Afridi said that Pakistan should not take any emotional decision which could have a bad effect on the country.

"I can also get emotional and say that Pakistan should go and play the World Cup but these decisions should be taken with a lot of planning. We also have to look after our economy and it all depends on where we stand in the world at the moment. So, we should not take any decision emotionally," he said.