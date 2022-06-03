‘India And Pakistan Players Want To Play Against Each Other’ – Mohammad Rizwan

The cricket-crazy fans are deprived of quality India-Pakistan cricket due to the strained political relations between the two arch-rivals. India and Pakistan don’t play bilateral series and only clash in ICC events and Asia Cup, leaving fans craving for more.

The last time these two Asian giants clashed in a bilateral series was way back in 2013 when Pakistan toured India for a short bilateral series. The teams have not played a Test series since 2007-08. While there have been efforts to normalize India-Pakistan cricket, they have not yielded desirable results.

Meanwhile, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has said that players from both teams want to play against each other but the state-level affairs are not in their control.

“The cricketers from Pakistan and India want to play against each other, but the state-level affairs are not in the control of players,” said Rizwan while speaking to the media ahead of the ODI series against West Indies.

Rizwan was also high in praise for Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara and said that he admires his concentration levels. Notably, Rizwan and Pujara recently played for Sussex in the County Championship. Pujara was in top form in the tournament and scored two hundreds and two double hundreds, which helped him regain his slot in the Indian Test team.

“I had discussions with Pujara regarding cricket and learned a lot of things from him. We are no different as players, we are one cricketing family. Pujara is a very nice guy. I really admire his concentration and focus. I believe Younis Khan, Fawad Alam and Che Pujara are three players I rate very highly in this regard,” Rizwan added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s series against West Indies is set to start on June 8.