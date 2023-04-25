India Announce Squad For WTC Final Against Australia, Ajinkya Rahane Returns

New Delhi: BCCI has announced the team India squad for the WTC final against Australia. Rohit Sharma will lead the side while pacer Jasprit Burmah continues to be sidelined due to injury. Ajinkya Rahane, who was dropped from the Test squad following a poor run has been included in the team after a stellar show in the ongoing IPL.

Shreyas Iyer is another big name that will miss out on the all-important game due to injury. Iyer injured his back during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who is going through a massive slump and was recently removed as India Test vice-captain has also managed to hold onto his place in the Test team. India have also gone in with a spin-heavy attack, with R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel finding a place in the team.

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami along with Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat will form a potent pace attack. The WTC Final will be played at the oval between June 7-11, with June 12 as a reserve day.

Speaking about Australia, the Pat Cummins-led side too have announced the squad for the marquee clash, with under-fire batter David Warner returning to the team after missing out on the final two Tests against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to injury.

WTC Final India vs Australia Full Squads India Squad: Rohit (c), Shubman Gill, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), R. Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat