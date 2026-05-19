IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • India announce squads for Afghanistan series, Bumrah rested, KL Rahul named Test vice-captain

India announce squads for Afghanistan series, Bumrah rested, KL Rahul named Test vice-captain

BCCI announced India’s squads for Afghanistan with Bumrah rested, KL Rahul promoted and Rohit Sharma’s fitness under watch.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 19, 2026, 04:31 PM IST

Published On May 19, 2026, 04:31 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 19, 2026, 04:31 PM IST

IND vs AFG squad announced

IND squad announced vs AFG

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squads for the upcoming one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the series as part of his workload management, while KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the Test match in place of Rishabh Pant.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

India Test Squad vs Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Dhruv Jurel, Harsh Dubey

India ODI Squad vs Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are subject to fitness.

The one-off Test will be played in Chennai, followed by the three ODIs.

This will be India’s first Test assignment since suffering a 2-0 home series loss to South Africa in November, and the selectors have decided to make several changes to the squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Jadeja, Axar and Bumrah miss out

Among the notable absentees from the previous Test squad are Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Akash Deep.

Bumrah has been rested as part of workload management, while Jadeja and Axar have also been left out for the series. Fast bowler Akash Deep is another player missing from the squad after being part of the South Africa series.

Maiden Test call-ups for Manav Suthar and Gurnoor Brar

The selectors have included a few fresh names in the squad, with left-arm spinning all-rounder Manav Suthar and left-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar earning their maiden Test call-ups.

Another left-arm spinner, Harsh Dubey, has also been added to the squad as India continue to build depth in their bowling attack.

India vs Afghanistan series schedule

The home series against Afghanistan will begin with a one-off Test in New Chandigarh from June 6 to 10.

After the Test match, the two teams will play a three-match ODI series. The ODI games are scheduled to take place in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Chennai on June 14, 17 and 20 respectively.

India dominated the only previous Test meeting

India and Afghanistan have faced each other in only one Test match so far. That game was played in Bengaluru in 2018, where India completely dominated the contest and secured victory by an innings and 262 runs inside two days.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

KL Rahul praises THIS star for his fearless batting approach, his name is…

KL Rahul praises THIS star for his fearless batting approach, his name is…
Will Mohsin Naqvi travel to India for the ICC meeting in Ahmedabad?

Will Mohsin Naqvi travel to India for the ICC meeting in Ahmedabad?
Hardik Pandya’s captaincy under scanner: Not Suryakumar Yadav! Sanjay Manjrekar wants THIS star to lead MI

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy under scanner: Not Suryakumar Yadav! Sanjay Manjrekar wants THIS star to lead MI
Good news for Delhi Capitals ahead of clash against Punjab Kings as KL Rahul creates history, becomes…

Good news for Delhi Capitals ahead of clash against Punjab Kings as KL Rahul creates history, becomes…

Latest News

BCCI reveals India squads for Afghanistan Tests and ODIs, Bumrah rested

Double injury blow for Mumbai Indians ahead of KKR clash

Rayudu explains why Kishan has become a massive asset for SRH

Ruturaj Gaikwad hails Chepauk crowd after loss to SRH in IPL 2026

Pat Cummins credits THIS star for SRH's victory over CSK in IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets

Editor's Pick

Big blow for CSK fans as MS Dhoni is unavailable for the final game at Chepauk vs SRH

Big blow for CSK fans as MS Dhoni is unavailable for the final game at Chepauk vs SRH
‘My last T20 will be in…’: MS Dhoni watch intensifies before CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 clash

‘My last T20 will be in…’: MS Dhoni watch intensifies before CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 clash
Harbhajan Singh drops a major hint on MS Dhoni’s return ahead of SRH clash, says…

Harbhajan Singh drops a major hint on MS Dhoni’s return ahead of SRH clash, says…
CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma vs Sanju Samson in high-stakes playoff battle at Chepauk

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma vs Sanju Samson in high-stakes playoff battle at Chepauk
IPL 2026 Playoff Scenario Explained: DC Keep qualification hopes alive as four teams battle for last spot

IPL 2026 Playoff Scenario Explained: DC Keep qualification hopes alive as four teams battle for last spot
Madhav Tiwari reveals his bowling plans against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, says…

Madhav Tiwari reveals his bowling plans against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, says…