Updated: July 5, 2023 10:10 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: India have announced the squad for the T20I series against West Indies. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar have been included in the squad which will be led by Hardik Pandya. Meanwhile, senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma have been sidelined for the five-match series, set to get underway on August 3.

Tilak Varma, the Hyderabad left-hander has been a notable member of the Mumbai Indians side for the past two seasons and with a strike-rate of 142-plus in 47 games, batting at No 5 has obviously attracted the national selection panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, attention.

KKR left-hander Rinku Singh has missed out, it was more about not having a slot at the same position, considering there will be Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson also in the middle-order.

Two players who have made international comebacks are pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The team has three wrist spinners with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal also being part of the 15-member squad.

India T20I squad vs West Indies: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

