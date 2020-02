India Are No.1 For a Reason, Their Records Speak For Themselves: Trent Boult

New Zealand are high on confidence following their one-sided victory over world’s No.1 side India in the first Test in Wellington but they aren’t going to take their opponent lightly in the second game. Trent Boult, the New Zealand pacer, was one of the key performers for the hosts, expects a strong response from the tourists whose record, he says, speaks for themselves.

“We’re definitely expecting them to adapt pretty quickly and be positive coming into this Test match,” Boult said ahead of the second Test that gets underway from Saturday. Their records speak for themselves. They’re No.1 in the world for a reason and that’s solely because they can adapt to any conditions.”

Boult made his return to international cricket after recovering from a fracture to his right hand in the first Test and sent down 40 overs, took five wickets and played a vital role with the bat too, scoring 38 runs to stretch New Zealand’s first innings lead.

The second Test will be played at the Hagley Oval where Boult has 37 wickets in six Tests, the most by any bowler at the venue. “From a bowling point of view I’d say it’s probably better [than Basin Reserve],” the 30-year-old said. “The Basin has generally turned into a very nice batting surface. There’s a lot of runs been scored there both in domestic and international cricket.

He added, “Here’s a slightly different story. You’re not battling the wind first of all. The overheads are there and it’s generally a nice place to pitch the ball up and get it swinging around.”

New Zealand have a selection dilemma with fast bowler Neil Wagner set to return to the Playing XI after missing the first Test due to paternity duty. With Kyle Jamieson making an impressive debut, it’ll be hard to keep him out meaning Ajaz Patel, the lone spinner in their squad, will likely be the one to get the axe.

“If you play four seamers you might struggle to get the ball at certain stages, but I think [captain] Kane [Williamson] will balance it nicely,” Boult said. “That was our motto for a while on green wickets was to just go all out seam. We know what we’re doing and we’re excited about it.”