India Becomes No.1 in all formats Of Cricket
New Delhi: India is first Asian team to become No1 in all three formats of cricket. Team India is currently the No. 1 team in the T20Is, ODIs and Test format. India is currently on the top of the ICC rankings. Team India claimed the top spot in Test after winning the first Test encounter against Australia in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma led Indian team has 115 points. England is currently on 106 points but they will have a chance to climb up as they take on New Zealand in the Test series starting February 16. There is a drastic change in the ranking of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja with impressive spells on a pitch that assisted their bowling. Ashwin is really close to grab the top spot in the bowlers' rankings while Jadeja moved higher in the rankings.
