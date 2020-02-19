A confident captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday said that India Women can put pressure on any team in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. India will face four-time champions and title holders Australia in the tournament opener at Sydney on Friday.

“The nerves do start to kick in because we are very excited about that opening game and we’re looking positive in that,” said Harmanpreet, who knows the city well after her stint with Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League.

“We are a side that can put pressure on any team, we just look to stay in the right mindset and play in the way we can because that is our biggest strength.

“In sport, sometimes you are in good form and others you are not. I know that everyone playing in this tournament will look to be positive, and that is good for our team,” she added.

The T20 World Cup begins in less than two days with India and Australia squaring off in the tournament opener at the Sydney Showground. Harmanpreet said a slow track and a huge Indian diaspora augurs well for her side.

“If the Sydney Showground is on the slower side, it will suit us, and it looks that way currently. We are looking good in that,” she said.

“We all know that everyone in India loves cricket, wherever we go we always have our fans out there supporting and we are looking forward to that again.”

Players from both teams will be backing themselves to go all the way to the final at the MCG on March 8, hoping to walk out in front of a record attendance for a women’s sporting event anywhere in the world.