India coach drops big verdict on Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of Chennai ODI, says ‘He has…

India’s team management has a lot of positives to take from the ODI series against Afghanistan, with a few players making good cases for bigger roles in the future or ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup. Among them, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has caught the eyes of the coaching staff with his explosive century in Lucknow.

Also Read: India’s next Hardik Pandya? Coach Ryan ten Doeschate drops major hint on THIS star ahead of 2027 World Cup

With competition for places intensifying ahead of major tournaments, India’s coaches believe Kishan’s flexibility could make him a valuable asset across formats.

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Ten Doeschate impressed by Ishan’s evolution

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate praised Ishan Kishan for adapting his game and proving that he is much more than just an aggressive white-ball batter.

The left-hander played a match-winning hundred in the second ODI and showcased an ability to pace his innings according to the situation.

“I think with Ishan, the only concern was whether he transforms himself from a T20 specialist into a 50-over player, potentially even a red-ball player. I think he showed that the other night.

“By nature, he’s very aggressive, and we still feel there’s space for that in this team. You do have some solid batters around him if you include them in the team. With Shubman and Virat, you have two of the more classical guys who are going to bat through the innings.”

Versatility gives Ishan an edge

According to ten Doeschate, one of Kishan’s biggest strengths is his ability to perform multiple roles within the side.

The wicketkeeper-batter can open the innings, slot into the middle order and also contribute behind the stumps, giving the team several options while selecting combinations.

“He is a very versatile player. He can bat at the top of the order, he can bat in the middle, and obviously, the fact that he’s a top gloveman as well. I think he ticks a lot of boxes and so on. Like I said, purely for versatility is something you want in your squad.”

India likely to continue with same top order

The assistant coach also hinted that India could stick with the top-order combination used in the second ODI.

That would mean Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the innings, with captain Shubman Gill continuing at number three.

Ten Doeschate suggested that the team management wants another opportunity to assess Jaiswal, who did not get much time in the middle during the previous match.

“It is a consideration. The versatility of their batting line-up is fantastic. I don’t think KL will bat at No.3 tomorrow. We want to have a good look at Yashasvi as well. Obviously, he didn’t get around to the last game, so he will probably get another game, I would have thought.

“Maybe with the combination, we need to look at Nitish again. Unfortunately, he couldn’t play the last game, and he needs to start as well. So I would imagine five batters plus Nitish and Washi (Washington Sundar).”

More opportunities for Yashasvi Jaiswal

With the series already secured, India are using the final ODI to evaluate players who are waiting for consistent opportunities at the international level.

Jaiswal remains one of the most exciting young batters in the country, but the competition for places means he has had limited chances in the ODI setup.

Ten Doeschate admitted that breaking into the side is difficult but stressed that Jaiswal must make every opportunity count.

“In a series like this against Afghanistan, you might say we can take the foot off the pedal a little bit. We do want to look at guys like Jaiswal. He is someone waiting in the wings because of the quality and depth we have in that position.

“Jaiswal does get a few chances, and it is incredibly tough because he has so much quality. But he is one of those guys who, when he gets the odd opportunity like this, will have to score runs.”