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  • India coach Ryan ten Doeschate breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut, says ‘He’s absolutely ready…

India coach Ryan ten Doeschate breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut, says ‘He’s absolutely ready…

Ryan ten Doeschate believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is ready for India, but why is the teenage star still waiting? The assistant coach explains the selection decision.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

Published On Jun 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

Ryan ten Doeschate on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ryan ten Doeschate on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut is still a wait but the hype around the teenage batting sensation is not dying down. After a meteoric rise through age-group cricket and a record-breaking IPL season, many expected the 15-year-old to feature in India’s recent T20I series against Ireland. However, the team management decided against making changes to the playing XI, leaving the youngster to watch from the sidelines.

Despite India suffering a disappointing 2-0 series defeat, the coaching staff remains confident that Sooryavanshi’s opportunity will come at the right time. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate believes the youngster is already good enough for international cricket but stressed that team selection must also reward players who have consistently performed for India.

Also Read: Ambati Rayudu backs Gautam Gambhir’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi decision, makes big statement on Shreyas Iyer

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Ryan ten Doeschate backs Vaibhav’s talent

Speaking after the conclusion of the Ireland series, ten Doeschate made it clear that there are no doubts about Sooryavanshi’s ability to succeed at the highest level.

The teenager earned his maiden India call-up after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign, where he smashed 776 runs at a stunning strike rate of 237.30 and was named Player of the Tournament. His explosive batting made him one of the biggest talking points of the season.

However, the assistant coach explained that breaking into a settled Indian side is never easy.

“He’s absolutely ready to play international cricket, there’s no doubt about that. But also, I think it’s not a question to say you can leave Sanju Samson out. A guy who went a long way to winning India the World Cup three months ago. A guy who’s had a fairly good IPL.”

Team management wants to reward consistency

Ten Doeschate said India want to build confidence among players by giving them a fair run instead of making frequent changes after every match.

He believes this approach sends the right message to the squad and creates stability within the team, even if it means highly talented youngsters have to wait for their chance.

It’s important in terms of giving players confidence, and the message we’re sending to players. We want to give guys a long run in the team. So, as ready as Vaibhav is and as excited as we are and you are to see him play, he’s going to have to go through the same process as everyone else and, you know, bide his time and wait. But certainly no questions about how good he is and how ready he is.

England series could offer a chance

Although Sooryavanshi did not feature in either match against Ireland, his wait may not be much longer.

India will now head to England for a five-match T20I series beginning on July 1 in Durham. The longer series gives the team management more flexibility with selection, and it could provide the ideal opportunity to hand the teenager his long-awaited international debut.

With Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma currently occupying the opening slots, Sooryavanshi will need to remain patient. However, if either opener fails to make an impact during the England series, the door could quickly open for one of Indian cricket’s brightest young talents.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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