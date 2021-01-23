The India and England, players of both teams are expected to assemble on January 27 in Chennai where the first two matches will be played. The four-match Test series will commence from February 5.

According to IANS, the Indian players will reach Chennai from different cities and in batches. They will enter the bio-secure bubble from January 27 and will undergo a week-long quarantine during which the Indian team management.

While the English team will also arrive in Chennai on January 27 and will enter the bio-bubble. England are currently in Sri Lanka for the tw0-match Test series which will end on January 26 and they will directly travel to India from there. Both teams will be stationed at the Leela Palace in Chennai along with match officials.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy has earlier announced that the first two Tests will be played behind close doors.

“Yes crowd will not be allowed for the two-Test matches as a preventive measure in view of the virus situation,” he told PTI.

Also, a circular dated January 20 has been sent out to TNCA members saying that the decision to play the matches behind closed doors was taken along with the BCCI.

“In view of the prevailing COVID pandemic, the BCCI has decided not to take any kind of risk with the safety of the players during the forthcoming India-England Test series,” the circular read.

“As per the BCCI directive, the first two Test matches between February 5 and February 17 being held at M A Chidambaram stadium will take place behind closed doors (No Spectators/Guests/Sub-Committee Members) as a preventive measure,” it added.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

England Squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.