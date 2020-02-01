India have been fined for failure to bowl their 20 overs within the stipulated time of the fourth T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over rate at Sky Stadium.

Chris Broad, the match referee, imposed the sanctions as Virat Kohli‘s men were found ‘two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.’

“Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra levelled the charges,” the ICC said in a media release on Saturday.

The fine has been levelled in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Batting first India had set New Zealand a target of 166 to win. The hosts looked set to chase down the target with just seven runs to win from the final over and seven wickets remaining. However, the over, bowled by Shardul Thakur, resulted in four wickets and six runs pushing the contest into the Super Over for the second time in a row in the ongoing series.

New Zealand set India 13 to win and the tourists overhauled the target with a delivery to spare to extend their lead to 4-0 in the five-match series.

The fifth and final match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.