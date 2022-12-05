Dhaka: India have been fined 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Bangladesh in the first ODI in Mirpur on Sunday. Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel leveled the charge.

Notably, India lost the first ODI against Bangladesh by 1 wicket. Batting first, India could only muster 186 in their innings, courtesy of a 73 by KL Rahul. The bowlers, however, scripted a spirited comeback and reduced Bangladesh to 136-9 before a record 10th wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman took Bangladesh over the line.