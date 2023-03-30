India Had MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Whereas Our Players Were Yet To Lose Their Milk Teeth: Sarfaraz Ahmed's Shocking Statement

New Delhi: Clashes between Pakistan and India has always been mind blowing, The Champions Trophy 2017 will always be historic as it was Pakistan cricket's greatest comeback story.

In 2017, Pakistan was a squad of freshers, Pakistan's youngsters stunned India in the grand stage of an ICC tournament final.

On Nadir Ali's podcast, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, mentioned that India vs Pakistan was not just a normal match, instead it was such a big deal. He further said that India had all the legendary batters including former Indian captain Virat Kohli, star opener Shikhar Dhawan and iconic Yuvraj Singh, whereas Pakistan had kids in the team who are now taking Pakistan cricket to greater heights.

"This is a memory (winning the Champions Trophy) which I can never forget. To win a final against India cannot be described in words. Had it been a normal match, it wouldn't have been such a big deal. We had won matches against India earlier as well, in ICC events, bilateral series - in fact, we have won more. But to win against such a team, which could chase down any total was incredible," Sarfaraz said on The Nadir Ali Podcast.

"No runs were enough for them. India had MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, whereas we had players who were yet to lose their milk teeth. We had kids, who today are taking Pakistan cricket to greater heights. Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan Faheem Ashraf, they were all young players. If you compare their team with ours, there was absolutely no comparison. We had only 2 experienced players in Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Maik. The rest of the guys were so raw and new."

He recalled that when he made his debut as a captain, he had no idea about the consequences.