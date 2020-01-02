The recent trend of India internationals giving the ongoing domestic competition Ranji Trophy a miss despite no commitments has drawn criticism from different quarters. However, it has emerged that the reason behind the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini and Mayank Agarwal opting to skip the first-class competition is on the advise of the Team India medical team.

According to a report in The Times of India, the BCCI medical team comprising trainer Nick Webb and physio Nitin Patel has advised them to rest for a better workload management. “Team India’s medical team monitors the workload of all the players in the side,” TOI quoted a BCCI source as saying. “Iyer and Dube were asked to rest as per its advice. Mayank has played two games so far, but he needs to rest a bit now because then he will leave with the India A team for New Zealand on January 10. Whenever a player is asked to rest from domestic games, skipper Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri and chief selector MSK Prasad are informed about it.”

He continued, “It’s important to manage the workload of all the India players, so that they’re fresh and fit when they play for India. Sometimes, in this period when they’re asked to rest, they’re supposed to just train for a week, and not play any cricket. There is so much non-stop cricket these days that workload management is paramount.”

The issue has come into prominence even more due to the recent pull out of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who was asked to do so by the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Bumrah was to prove his match fitness by playing Ranji Trophy for his state Gujarat but breaking the protocol, Ganguly instead asked him to continue his rest and instead play directly for India.