Chattogram: India defeated Bangladesh by 188 runs to go 1-0 up in the two match series. The win was necessary for Team India to keep their WTC final hopes alive. India needed to win at least five of their remaining six games to keep in the hunt for WTC final spot and the win over Bangladesh have eased their passage.

The win has pushed India to third place, with 55.77 win percentage, leapfrogging Sri Lanka. Australia are settled at the helm with 75 win percentage followed by South Africa who have a win percentage of 60.

More to follow..