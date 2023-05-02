India Leapfrog Australia To Become World No.1 Test Team Ahead Of WTC Final

Advertisement

Updated: May 2, 2023 2:00 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi. India has dethroned Australia to become World No. 1 in ICC Test rankings ahead of the WTC final. India are set to take on Australia in the WTC final at the Oval from June 7. India now has 121 points to their name, while Australia are following them with 116 points. England are third in the rankings with 114 points.

India recently played Australia in the five-match Test series, which they won 2-1. In fact, India have won their last two Test series in Australia as well. Apart from the WTC final, India don't play many Tests this year but Australia will be up against England in a marquee Ashes series.

England vs Australia Ashes 2023 Complete Schedule

Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20: 1st Test, England Men v Australia Men, Edgbaston

Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2: 2nd Test, England Men v Australia Men, Lord's

Thursday July 6-Monday July 10: 3rd Test, England Men v Australia Men, Headingley

Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23: 4th Test, England Men v Australia Men, Emirates Old Trafford

Thursday July 27-Monday 31: 5th Test, England Men v Australia Men, The Kia Oval

England vs Australia Ashes 2023 Full Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England Probable Squad: Ben Stokes, Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brooks, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Olli Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

 



