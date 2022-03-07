<h2>India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Live Streaming UAE Friendship Cup 2022</h2> <p></p>India Legends vs Pakistan Legends UAE Friendship Cup 2022: Here are the details of when and where to watch the IND-L vs PAK-L live cricket matches online in India. You can watch IN vs PK Live Stream cricket matches Online on Fancode. India vs Pakistan UAE Friendship Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: Watch IN vs PK Live Stream cricket matches Online on Fancode. <p></p><h2>When is the India vs Pakistan UAE Friendship Cup 2022 2022 Match?</h2> <p></p>The India Legends vs Pakistan Legends match will take place on Monday March 07 in Sharjah. <p></p><h2>What is the timing of India vs Pakistan UAE Friendship Cup 2022 2022 Match?</h2> <p></p>The India Legends vs Pakistan Legends match will start on 6:30 PM IST. <p></p><h2>Where is the India vs Pakistan UAE Friendship Cup 2022 2022 Match?</h2> <p></p>The India Legends vs Pakistan Legends match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah <p></p><h2>Where can you live stream the India vs Pakistan UAE Friendship Cup 2022 2022 Match?</h2> <p></p>The India Legends vs Pakistan Legends match will stream live on Fancode. <p></p><h2>India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Probable Playing XI</h2> <p></p><strong>India Legends:</strong> Mohammad Asaduddin, Nayan Mongia (wk), Saba Karim, Ajay Sharma, Mohammad Azharuddin (c), Rajesh Chauhan, Jai Prakash Yadav, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Vikram Singh, Amit Bhandari, Narendra Hirwani. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pakistan Legends:</strong> Imran Nazir (c), Salman Butt, Yasir Hameed, Naved Latif, Adnan Akmal (wk), Taufeeq Umar, Naved-ul-Hasan, Abdur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Sami, Abdur Rauf.