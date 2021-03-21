Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh starred as India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs to clinch the Road Safety World Series title on Sunday in Raipur. Yusuf not only came good with the bat but was also India’s best bowler on display as he picked up two wickets in his four-over spell for 26 runs.

Put in to bat first, India Legends did not get off to a rollicking start like they have been used to in this tournament as Virender Sehwag and Subramanian Badrinath perished early. Yuvraj Singh then joined Sachin Tendulkar and the duo initially took their time and got their eye in before shifting gears.

They stitched 43 runs before Sachin departed for 30 off 23 balls. That is when the momentum of the game shifted when Yusuf Pathan joined a well-set Yuvraj Singh. The two put on an 85-run stand to get India back on track. Yuvraj scored 60 off 41 balls, while Yusuf top-scored with 62* off 36 balls. Yuvraj and Yusuf hit nine sixes between them.

Chasing 182 to win, Sri Lanka Legends got off to a flyer, thanks to Tilakaratne Dilshan and Sanath Jayasuriya. The duo brought up the first fifty in merely 30 balls. But then it was the Pathan brothers who brought India back in the game after Yusuf and Irfan struck in quick successions.

The Pathan brothers picked up four wickets between them while conceding only 55 runs between them in eight overs. That seemed to be the turning point of the game as at one stage the Lankans seemed to be on their way to a win.

Without a doubt, India proved to be the best team throughout the campaign as they lost merely one match against England. It was a well-deserved win for India as Yusuf Pathan was adjudicated the man of the match for his allround performance.