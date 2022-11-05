India Likely To Face England In T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final

Adelaide: India are likely to face England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. New Zealand and England secured their semi-final spots at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

New Zealand who topped Group 1 by net-run-rate will play the second-placed team from Group 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Semi-Final 1 on Wednesday, 9 November. England who finished second in Group 1, having defeated Sri Lanka in their last game, will play the winners of Group 2 at the Adelaide Oval in Semi-Final 2 on Thursday, 10 November.

There is still everything to play for in Group 2 as the fight for qualification continues. The final semi-final spots will be decided on Sunday as South Africa face the Netherlands in Adelaide followed by Pakistan versus Bangladesh at the same ground. India then play Zimbabwe in Melbourne in the last group game of the event.

If India beat Zimbabwe, they top Group 2 with 8 points and will thus play England in the semifinal. South Africa, if there is no upset and they beat Netherlands, they will end up as runners-up of the group and face New Zealand in semi-final 1.

England have been sluggish in the T20 World Cup and India will back themselves to beat them in the semis.

9 November – Semi-Final 1 New Zealand v Group 2 runner up – Sydney Cricket Ground

10 November Semi-Final 2 England v Group 2 winner