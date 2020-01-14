On Tuesday, the visiting Australian side thrashed hosts India by 10 wickets at Mumbai in the first ODI. Twin centuries from David Warner (128*) and Aaron Finch (110*) ensured there were no hiccups as the visitors gunned down 255 in 37.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

With the humiliating loss, the Virat Kohli-led Team India registered an embarrassing record. This is the sixth time in 983 ODIs India has lost the match without taking any wickets. Warner and Finch’s 258 together is also the highest opening stand ever recorded against India in men’s ODIs.

10-wicket wins vs India (ODIs)

113 (target) NZ MCG 1981

200 WI Bridgetown 1997

165 SA Sharjah 2000

189 SA Kolkata 2005

256 Aus Mumbai Wankhede 2020 *

For Warner, this was his 18th ODI ton, whereas for Finch it was his 16th.

Warner’s innings was laced with three sixes and 17 fours and Finch hit two sixes and 13 fours.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and expected opted to field first. India lost Rohit Sharma early for 10 off 15 balls.

But, opener Shikhar Dhawan roared back to form with a crisp half-century but India struggled to get going as Australia bowled them out for 255 in 49.1 overs in the first of the three ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Dhawan, who returned to international cricket against Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded T20Is after an injury, opened the batting with Rohit Sharma, under pressure from K.L. Rahul who made the most of his absence to score heavily.

As stated by skipper Virat Kohli on the eve of the first ODI, India played both Dhawan and Rahul with the latter batting at No.3 with Kohli dropping down at four.

Brief scores: India 255 all out in 49.1 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 74, KL Rahul 47; Mitchell Starc 3/56) vs Australia