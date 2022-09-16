India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends league Cricket 2022 Match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

New Delhi: India Maharajas will clash against the World Giants to celebrate the 75th Year of Independence in the inauguration match of Legends League Cricket 2022 on 16th September at Eden Garden, Kolkata, West Bengal. India Maharajas will have some legendary cricketers of the India Cricket Team whereas the World Giants will have the former foreign players who represented and played for their country in International cricket. India Maharajas will be led by former Indian opener Virender Sehwag while former England skipper Eoin Morgan will lead the World Giants.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends league Cricket 2022 match in India.

What date will India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends league Cricket 2022 match be played?

India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends league Cricket 2022 match will take place on September 16, Friday.

Where will India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends league Cricket 2022 match be played?

India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends league Cricket 2022 match will be played at Eden Garden, Kolkata.

What time will India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends league Cricket 2022 match begin?

India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends league Cricket 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends league Cricket 2022 match be broadcasted?

India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends league Cricket 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends league Cricket 2022 match live streaming?

India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends league Cricket 2022 match is available to be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar and Website.