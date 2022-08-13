Kolkata: The second season of the Legends League Cricket will commence on August 16 with a special match between India Maharajas and World Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game will be played to honour India’s 75th Independence Day, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign. India Maharajas for this special match will be led by former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly while Eoin Morgan will lead the World Giants team. Many international stars from as many as nine countries will be part of the Legends League Cricket 2022.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Independence Day Special Legends League Cricket Date, Timing, and venue:

The epic match between India Maharajas and World Giants is set for September 16 at Kolkata’s famous Eden Gardens. It will likely start at 7:00 PM and will be played in a T20 match.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Independence Day Special Legends League Cricket TV Channel and Streaming Details

The India Maharajas vs World Giants will be televised on Sony Sports Network. The fans can enjoy the live streaming on SonyLiv app.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Independence Day Special Legends League Cricket Squads

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha, Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior, Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin