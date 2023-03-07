India Need KL Rahul, Shubman Gill In Playing XI For WTC Final Against Australia, Feels Ricky Ponting

India dropped KL Rahul for Shubman Gill in Border-Gavaskar Trophy but Ricky Ponting feels Rahul should be part of India playing 11 in WTC final.

The defeat in the third Border-Gavaskar Test in Indore has put India in a must-win situation in Ahmedabad if they are to qualify for the World Test Championship final. India reached the summit clash of the previous cycle but nemesis New Zealand continued to shatter their hopes of winning an ICC title and piped the Rohit Sharma-led side in the final.

India are on verge of making yet another final but stand their way are the mighty Australians. Well, seeing Australia struggle in India, many of the readers will be surprised to see the word 'Mighty' ahead of the Australians, but in English conditions, Australia will prove to be one of the toughest teams to beat for India.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels India need to make changes to their playing XI if they have to beat Australia in the final. India dropped KL Rahul for Shubman Gill in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but Ponting feels India will need the services of both Rahul and Gill in England.

Citing Rahul's decent record in England, Ponting said India can't afford to leave a player like Rahul out of the playing 11. Notably, Rahul has scored two classy centuries in challenging English conditions. Ponting, however, wants Rahul to bat in the middle order.

"With someone like KL Rahul having gone out of this side and Shubman Gill having come in, both these guys have played a bit of Test match cricket and you could potentially have both of those guys in the same team," Ponting suggested on ICC Review. "Maybe Shubman could start at the top and KL could potentially move down into the middle order because he's played cricket in those (English) conditions before, albeit at the top of the order.

The World Test Championship final will be played at the Oval from June 7.