‘India Need To Create More Sportspersons Like Him’- Twitter Reacts To Neeraj Chopra’s First Gold After Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra secured his first gold medal after the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 86.69m at the Kuortane Games in Finland on Saturday. He returned to the field this week at the Paavo Nurmi Games and has continued his fine form in his second competition in 2022.

NEERAJ WINS GOLD ??@Neeraj_chopra1 wins ?at #KuortaneGames2022 with his 1st & best throw of 86.69m He clinched the top in the 1st attempt & passed on his final 3 attempts after slipping Our Champ has done it yet again, winning his 2nd ?of the season ??? Congrats ? pic.twitter.com/fkTSbuVwOl SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 18, 2022

Neeraj Chopra’s first throw was good enough to help him win the gold medal at the Kuortane Games. Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago and world champion Anderson Peters came second and third in the competition, respectively.

After the win, Indian fans praised Neeraj Chopra on social media. They stated that the javelin thrower is the pride of India and the nation needs to create more players like him. A fan tweeted, “The hard work and determination of this lad is incredible. Hats off to him.”

The hard work and determination of this lad is incredible. Hats off to him. We need to use his learnings to create more sports persons like him. We have won Thomas Cup recently. All assistance from Sports Authorities given to athletes should be appreciated. Ady Gupte (@AdyGupte) June 15, 2022

He added, “We need to use his learnings to create more sports persons like him. We have won Thomas Cup recently. All assistance from Sports Authorities given to athletes should be appreciated.”

Another Twitter user praised the Indian golden boy’s hardwork and perseverance. He wrote, “Everything about him so right, fitness, talent, technique, work ethics ..”

Everything about him so right, fitness, talent, technique, work ethics .. khurram Begg (@KhurramBegg) June 14, 2022

Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, slipped in his third attempt while the second was also not upto the mark. But his first attempt was enough to take him ahead of Walcott and Peters.

Nasty slip for Neeraj Chopra on a very slippery runway at the Kuortane Games. He seems ok though. pic.twitter.com/6Zm0nlojkZ jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) June 18, 2022

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) also informed everyone that the athlete is safe after the unwanted slip and will play his next competition soon in order to prepare for the Commonwealth Games.

News from Kuortane: All well with @Neeraj_chopra1 after that bad slip on his third attempt. Nothing to worry ? Well done #NeerajChopra, congrats for one more top class performance ? #Indianathletics pic.twitter.com/EaMHJAGi6v Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 18, 2022

Sandeep Chaudhary, another Indian athlete participating in the competition, finished last with the best throw of 60.35m.