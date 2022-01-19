<strong>Paarl:</strong> As India and South Africa get ready to lock horns for the first time in the white-ball leg at Boland Park, Paarl on Wednesday, fans have already started predicting. While most believe it is going to be a tough one to call, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra has made his choice. Chopra reckons KL Rahul-led India will win the opening ODI and take the lead in the ODI series. <p></p> <p></p>"I am saying India will win the match," he said on his YouTube channel. <p></p> <p></p>Predicting that the Indian openers would score more than their South African counterparts, Chopra said Ruturaj Gaikwad would have to wait for his chance. <p></p> <p></p>"Indian openers will score more than the South African openers. And who will be the two openers? I feel Ruturaj Gaikwad will have to wait. Shikhar Dhawan will open along with KL Rahul and I don't think Ruturaj Gaikwad will get an opportunity in the entire series. He will be once again with the team and will not get a chance to play." <p></p><div id="infinite-content-ad-7" class="ad-container"></div> <p></p><div class="sportskeeda-embed" data-src="youtube"></div>