Dubai: Both India and Pakistan have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in their Group A match of the Asia Cup on Sunday, 28 August.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam’s sides were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Both captains pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ruchira Pilliyaguruge, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.

India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign off to a winning start. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya picked four and three wickets respectively to bowl out Pakistan for 47. Later, handy knocks by Virat Kohli (35) Ravindra Jadeja (35) and Hardik Pandya (33) took India over the line. Hardik Pandya was adjudged Man on the Match for his all-round show. India will next play Hong Kong on August 31.

ICC Media Release