India Playing XI vs Sri Lanka: Harsha Bhogle backs Pant-Jurel combo, makes huge call on Kuldeep & Padikkal

Debate still rages over India’s Playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka. With Galle expected to offer plenty of help to spinners, former cricketers and experts have started picking their preferred combinations. Well-known commentator Harsha Bhogle has also revealed the XI he believes India should field for the opening Test, and his selection includes a few bold calls.

One of the biggest talking points in Bhogle’s team is the inclusion of both Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel in the playing XI, while he has also backed India to rely on spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka.

Harsha Bhogle picks Pant and Jurel in the same XI

Bhogle has selected KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as his opening pair, while Sai Sudharsan gets the No. 3 spot.

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Captain Shubman Gill slots in at No. 4, followed by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant at No. 5. Ravindra Jadeja has been placed at No. 6 and Dhruv Jurel at No 7 to power the batting line-up.

According to Bhogle, this combination gives India extra batting depth without compromising the balance of the side.

Pace attack depends on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness

Bhogle believes India’s fast-bowling combination will largely depend on the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah.

If Bumrah is declared fit, he expects the pace attack to feature Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

However, if the star pacer is unavailable, Bhogle wants Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar to form the three-man pace attack for the opening Test.

Manav Suthar gets the edge over Kuldeep Yadav

Spin is expected to play a major role in Galle, but Bhogle feels India may not need to play three specialist spinners.

Instead, he believes the final spin-bowling spot should go to either Manav Suthar or Kuldeep Yadav, with Manav Suthar slightly ahead because Sri Lanka’s batting order features more right-handers than left-handers.

According to Bhogle, the left-arm spinner could pose a bigger challenge for Sri Lanka’s right-handed batters in local conditions.

His preferred XI also leaves out Devdutt Padikkal, despite the left-hander being part of India’s Test squad.

Harsha Bhogle’s preferred India XI for the first Test:

KL Rahul

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill (Captain)

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Ravindra Jadeja

Dhruv Jurel

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Gurnoor Brar (if Bumrah is unavailable)

Manav Suthar / Kuldeep Yadav

If Jasprit Bumrah is fit, Bhogle would replace Gurnoor Brar with Bumrah.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka Test series

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), *Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, *Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal and Saransh Jain.

*Subject to fitness clearance.