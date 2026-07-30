Vaibhav SooryavanshiAbhishek SharmaIND vs ZIMIshan Kishan
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • India Playing XI vs Sri Lanka: Harsha Bhogle backs Pant-Jurel combo, makes huge call on Kuldeep & Padikkal

India Playing XI vs Sri Lanka: Harsha Bhogle backs Pant-Jurel combo, makes huge call on Kuldeep & Padikkal

Harsha Bhogle has revealed his preferred India Playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka. Here's the XI he believes should take the field in Galle.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 30, 2026, 08:54 PM IST

Published On Jul 30, 2026, 08:54 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 30, 2026, 08:54 PM IST

Harsha Bhogle on India playing XI vs SL

Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav

Debate still rages over India’s Playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka. With Galle expected to offer plenty of help to spinners, former cricketers and experts have started picking their preferred combinations. Well-known commentator Harsha Bhogle has also revealed the XI he believes India should field for the opening Test, and his selection includes a few bold calls.

One of the biggest talking points in Bhogle’s team is the inclusion of both Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel in the playing XI, while he has also backed India to rely on spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka.

Harsha Bhogle picks Pant and Jurel in the same XI

Bhogle has selected KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as his opening pair, while Sai Sudharsan gets the No. 3 spot.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Captain Shubman Gill slots in at No. 4, followed by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant at No. 5. Ravindra Jadeja has been placed at No. 6 and Dhruv Jurel at No 7 to power the batting line-up.

According to Bhogle, this combination gives India extra batting depth without compromising the balance of the side.

Pace attack depends on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness

Bhogle believes India’s fast-bowling combination will largely depend on the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah.

If Bumrah is declared fit, he expects the pace attack to feature Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

However, if the star pacer is unavailable, Bhogle wants Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar to form the three-man pace attack for the opening Test.

Manav Suthar gets the edge over Kuldeep Yadav

Spin is expected to play a major role in Galle, but Bhogle feels India may not need to play three specialist spinners.

Instead, he believes the final spin-bowling spot should go to either Manav Suthar or Kuldeep Yadav, with Manav Suthar slightly ahead because Sri Lanka’s batting order features more right-handers than left-handers.

According to Bhogle, the left-arm spinner could pose a bigger challenge for Sri Lanka’s right-handed batters in local conditions.

His preferred XI also leaves out Devdutt Padikkal, despite the left-hander being part of India’s Test squad.

Harsha Bhogle’s preferred India XI for the first Test:

  • KL Rahul
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Sai Sudharsan
  • Shubman Gill (Captain)
  • Rishabh Pant (WK)
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Dhruv Jurel
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Gurnoor Brar (if Bumrah is unavailable)
  • Manav Suthar / Kuldeep Yadav

If Jasprit Bumrah is fit, Bhogle would replace Gurnoor Brar with Bumrah.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka Test series

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), *Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, *Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal and Saransh Jain.

*Subject to fitness clearance.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

“My Favourite Test Batting Partner”: Virat Kohli’s emotional tribute to Ajinkya Rahane wins heart

“My Favourite Test Batting Partner”: Virat Kohli’s emotional tribute to Ajinkya Rahane wins heart
Can Team India Qualify for WTC Final? India’s Qualification Scenario Explained

Can Team India Qualify for WTC Final? India’s Qualification Scenario Explained
Ashwin picks India’s playing XI for Sri Lanka Test, backs three spinners and big Sai Sudharsan call

Ashwin picks India’s playing XI for Sri Lanka Test, backs three spinners and big Sai Sudharsan call
Who is Shubhadeep Ghosh? Meet former Assam cricketer likely to join Gautam Gambhir’s Team India staff

Who is Shubhadeep Ghosh? Meet former Assam cricketer likely to join Gautam Gambhir’s Team India staff

Latest News

England Appoint Stephen Fleming as New Test Coach, McCullum Era Ends

Virat Kohli's RCB Surpasses MI and CSK, Tops IPL Franchise Valuation List

Virat Kohli's emotional message for Rahane after retirement goes viral

Harsha Bhogle's bold India XI for Sri Lanka Test, leaves out Padikkal

Rahane's captaincy record even Dhoni, Kohli & Rohit couldn't achieve

CTTC 2026: Manav, Taneesh make winning mixed doubles start, Indian pairs advance

Editor's Pick

Stephen Fleming appointed England Test Coach, Joe Root returns as captain ahead of South Africa Tour

Stephen Fleming appointed England Test Coach, Joe Root returns as captain ahead of South Africa Tour
Big jolt for Indian fans as Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Big jolt for Indian fans as Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of cricket
Duleep Trophy 2026: Big reward for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, named East Zone vice-captain alongside captain Ishan Kishan

Duleep Trophy 2026: Big reward for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, named East Zone vice-captain alongside captain Ishan Kishan
Who is Saransh Jain? Meet 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder earns maiden India Test call for Sri Lanka Tour

Who is Saransh Jain? Meet 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder earns maiden India Test call for Sri Lanka Tour
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open with Rohit Sharma? India’s next ODI opening before 2027 World Cup

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open with Rohit Sharma? India’s next ODI opening before 2027 World Cup
VVS Laxman makes MASSIVE prediction on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says ‘He will break all records’

VVS Laxman makes MASSIVE prediction on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says ‘He will break all records’