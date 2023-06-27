India Schedule For Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dates, Venues, Fixtures And Probable Squad

New Delhi: International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the official schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 set to be held in India entirely. India will host the Men's 50-over World Cup completely on its own for the first time ever in history.

It has hosted ODI World Cups before too but only as a joint host. India hosted the 1987 World Cup with Pakistan, the 1996 one with West Pakistan and Ceylon, and the 2011 World Cup with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The tournament is set to be held from 5 October 2023 to 19 November 2023. This is the 13th edition of the Men's Cricket World Cup and was earlier set to take place between Feb and March but the dates were moved ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ten teams will participate in the tournament. 8 teams have already qualified, meanwhile, the remaining two teams be selected from the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

This edition of the ODI World Cup will be played in the round-robin format. Pakistan will play its first two games against the teams coming from the Qualifier tournament and then will take on its arch-rival India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.