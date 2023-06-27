Advertisement

India Schedule For Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dates, Venues, Fixtures And Probable Squad

Check Team India Schedule, Match List, Dates, Venues And Probable Squad For ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023a

India Schedule For Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dates, Venues, Fixtures And Probable Squad
Updated: June 27, 2023 12:10 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the official schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 set to be held in India entirely. India will host the Men's 50-over World Cup completely on its own for the first time ever in history.

It has hosted ODI World Cups before too but only as a joint host. India hosted the 1987 World Cup with Pakistan, the 1996 one with West Pakistan and Ceylon, and the 2011 World Cup with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The tournament is set to be held from 5 October 2023 to 19 November 2023. This is the 13th edition of the Men's Cricket World Cup and was earlier set to take place between Feb and March but the dates were moved ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ten teams will participate in the tournament. 8 teams have already qualified, meanwhile, the remaining two teams be selected from the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

This edition of the ODI World Cup will be played in the round-robin format. Pakistan will play its first two games against the teams coming from the Qualifier tournament and then will take on its arch-rival India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team India's World Cup Schedule

8th Oct 2023 vs Australia Chennai
11th Oct 2023 vs Afghanistan Delhi
15th Oct 2023 vs Pakistan Ahmedabad
19th Oct 2023 vs Bangladesh Pune
22nd Oct 2023 vs New Zealand Dharamsala
29th Oct 2023 vs England Lucknow
2nd Nov 2023 vs Qualifier Mumbai
5th Nov 2023 vs South Africa Kolkata
11th Nov 2023 vs Qualifier Bengaluru

Team India's Probable Squad For ODI World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kl Rahul, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Also Read

More News ›
India Schedule For Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dates, Venues, Fixtures And Probable Squad
Pakistan Schedule For ODI World Cup 2023: Check Date, Venues, Fixtures And Probable Squad
Bangladesh Schedule For 2023 World Cup: Check Date, Venue Details, Fixtures, And Probable Squad
Live Updates | Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: World Cup To Start On October 5, India To Play Australia On October 8 | Breaking
Wankhede Stadium, Eden Gardens Likely To Host ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinals - Reports
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Schedule For ODI World Cup 2023: Check Date, Venues, Fixtures And Probable Squad

Pakistan Schedule For ODI World Cup 2023: Check Date, Venues...

India Schedule For Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dates, Venues, Fixtures And Probable Squad

India Schedule For Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dates, Venu...

Bangladesh Schedule For 2023 World Cup: Check Date, Venue Details, Fixtures, And Probable Squad

Bangladesh Schedule For 2023 World Cup: Check Date, Venue De...

Live Updates | Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: World Cup To Start On October 5, India To Play Australia On October 8 | Breaking

Live Updates | Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: World Cup To...

BCCI Official Makes Big REVEAL, Explains Why Sarfaraz Khan Is Unlikely To Earn India Call-up In Near Future

BCCI Official Makes Big REVEAL, Explains Why Sarfaraz Khan I...

Advertisement