India Secure Place In WTC Final After New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka In A Last Ball Thriller

The first session of Day 5 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka was washed out due to rain.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led India has progressed to their second consecutive World Test Championship final. India needed a win in the fourth Test against Australia to march into the summit clash, however, the result is not significant anymore as New Zealand has defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test. The hosts had their backs against the wall on many occasions in the Test but they came out with flying colours on every instance.

Sri Lanka posted a solid 355 in their first innings on a challenging surface after losing the toss and then got New Zealand on the backfoot after reducing them to 155-5. However, a brilliant century by Daryl Mitchell and a cameo from Matt Henry gave New Zealand a slender lead.

In the second innings, Angelo Matthews showed his class and smashed a brilliant century, taking Sri Lanka to 302 and setting a target of 285 for New Zealand to win. New Zealand once again were under pressure at 90-3 but a brilliant century by Kane Williamson and 81 by Daryl Mitchell set up the win for the hosts.

The match went down to the wire with New Zealand going after the total despite the rain taking out significant time out of the game on the final day and it required a last ball bye for New Zealand to reach home. The win has given New Zealand 1-0 lead in the two match series. Kane Williamson remained not out on 121 and steered New Zealand home.