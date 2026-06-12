The Indian cricket team is all set to play the first ODI against Afghanistan. It is being seen as a preparation for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027. Eyes will be on old guard Rohit Sharma this time. Whose position and future for the World Cup 2027 squad is still not confirmed.

But now former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina believes the Indian mens cricket team should move ahead and find an alternative to Hardik Pandya. He believes India’s biggest concern is fast bowling all round.

During the interview with Jio Hotstart, Raina said that I expect Pandya that India should find another all-rounder. In recent times, Hardin Panda has suffered many injuries and because of that, he is out of the series against Afghanistan.

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The Indian team has been plagued by this situation for a very long time. There is only one fast-bowling all-rounder in the Indian cricket team right now. That has made a difference in ODI mens cricket team. But in recent times, his availability has also come into question.

Hardik was also injured in the 2023 World Cup, and it led to a big problem for the Indian cricket team. In the finals, India came with no sixth bowling option. While India has officially begun its preparation for the ODI World Cup, this problem still prevails.

Who are the choices?

Raina believes Nitish Kumar Reddy could be the perfect hockey for the Hardik Pandya role had he been given a chance. Raina said:” Reddy’s batting is also strong.” He can also bowl fast, and he showed control in the IPL. Team management should give him a chance.

Reddy has played four ODI matches for India. He has also scored a half century in it. In ill 2026, he regularly clocked 135 km\h balls.