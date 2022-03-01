New Delhi: Ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma grabbed headlines by purchasing a Lamborghini Urus at a whooping price of INR 3.10 crore.

As per Cartoq, it is reported that Rohit has received the Urus with personalized interiors, which is a dual-tone combination of cherry red and black for the cabin. The upper layer of the car’s dashboard and door panels are painted in black, while the lower parts and the seats are done in cherry red. A 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol motor is the power source of the car. It can produce a maximum power output of 650 PS and peak torque output of 850 Nm and is mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.

The luxury on wheels is painted Blu Eleos Metallic with 22 inch Nath diamond-cut rims and Sportivo Leather interior.

Rohit Sharma already has Toyota Fortuner, Mercedes GLS 350d, BMW5 and BMWX3 in his collection.

The Mumbai Indians captain is in red-hot form as the skipper of the Men in Blue as he has led India to three back to back T20I series win over New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka respectively. He has led a total of 12 successive wins as skipper in the international circuit and also has the most number of T20I wins as skipper at home, winning 17 out of a total of 18 matches. India has won 24 out of 28 matches overall in T20I cricket under his leadership.

India take on the Lankan Lions in the 1st Test in Mohali starting from 4th March, followed by the 2nd and final Test in Bengaluru, starting from 12th March.