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India squad announced for Sri Lanka Tests: Bumrah uncertain, Saransh Jain’s surprise call-up steals the show

BCCI has announced India's squad for the Sri Lanka Test series. Shubman Gill will lead the side, while Saransh Jain earns a surprise maiden call-up and Jasprit Bumrah awaits ahead of the tour.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 28, 2026, 10:03 AM IST

Published On Jul 28, 2026, 10:03 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 28, 2026, 10:03 AM IST

India announced squad for Sri Lanka Tests

India announced squad for Sri Lanka Tests

New Delhi: India’s squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka is finally out, and while most of the expected names have found a place, one selection has grabbed everyone’s attention. The BCCI has retained faith in its core group, but an experienced domestic performer has earned a long-awaited opportunity after years of consistent performances in first-class cricket.

Shubman Gill to lead India, KL Rahul named vice-captain

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Shubman Gill will continue as India’s Test captain, while KL Rahul has been named vice-captain.

Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel have been picked as the two wicketkeepers in the squad. The spin attack will be led by Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, with Manav Suthar also retaining his place.

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In the pace department, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar have been included.

However, Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan will join the squad only after receiving fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

India squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

*(Sai Sudharsan and Jasprit Bumrah are subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.)

Saransh Jain rewarded after years of domestic consistency

The biggest talking point from the squad announcement is the inclusion of Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain.

The 33-year-old has received his maiden senior India call-up after spending more than a decade performing consistently in domestic cricket. A right-arm off-spinner and dependable left-handed batter, Jain has built an impressive red-ball record over the years and has finally earned his opportunity at the highest level.

Strong India A tour helped Jain earn his place

Jain further strengthened his case during India A’s recent tour of Sri Lanka.

In the second unofficial Test, he delivered an outstanding all-round performance by taking four wickets in the first innings and adding two more in the second. He also remained unbeaten on 70 to help India A register a comfortable 10-wicket victory and seal the series.

His recent success in Sri Lankan conditions is expected to be valuable, especially on pitches that traditionally assist spin bowlers.

Spin-heavy squad for Sri Lanka challenge

India have packed the squad with multiple spin options keeping Sri Lankan conditions in mind.

Alongside experienced campaigners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, the selectors have included Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain to add variety to the attack.

With Washington Sundar unavailable for the opening Test, Jain also provides another off-spin option while strengthening India’s lower-order batting.

Bumrah and Sudharsan await fitness clearance

Although Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan have been named in the squad, their participation will depend on fitness approval from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Before the Test series begins, India will play a four-day practice match in Colombo from August 7 as part of their preparations for the Sri Lanka tour.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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