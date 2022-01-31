<strong>Ahmedabad:</strong> Members of the Indian cricket team have arrived here for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies beginning on February 6. All players entered the bio bubble between Sunday and Monday. <p></p> <p></p>"They will undergo a three day quarantine," a BCCI official told PTI. <p></p> <p></p>The series will be the first for Rohit Sharma as white-ball captain of the side. He could not travel to South Africa due to a hamstring injury. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had posted photo of his departure for Ahmedabad on Saturday. He was sitting in the aircraft alongside Shikhar Dhawan. <p></p> <p></p>Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made a comeback into the team while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has received a maiden call up. Due to COVID-19 threat, the BCCI reduced the venues of three ODIs and as many T20s to two. The three T20s will be played in Kolkata. <p></p> <p></p>Fresh from their home T20 series win against England, West Indies squad will land here later in the week.