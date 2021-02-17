The BCCI has announced India squad for the remaining two Tests against England, both of which will be played in Ahmedabad. While the squad is largely unchanged, the only difference is the addition of Umesh Yadav who will replace Shardul Thakur subject to clearing a fitness test.

Umesh injured his calf while bowling in the second Test against Australia in December following which he returned home to start his rehabilitation, missing the remainder of the tour. Shardul, who was in the jumbo squad for the first two Tests in Chennai, will be released to play for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Additionally, Shahbaz Nadeem who played the series opener, has also been released for the domestic one-day tourney.

India squad for 3rd and 4th Tests: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar

Standby players: KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar.

Released players: Shahbaz Nadeem Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Shardul Thakur

The third Test starts from February 24 and will be played at the renovated Sardar Patel Stadium and it will be a day-night affair – the first between the two teams.

The series is currently locked at one-all after India’s roaring comeback in the 2nd Test which concluded on Monday. Chasing a massive target of 482, England were skittled for 164 with the hosts winning by 317 runs.

England had stunned India in the first match, also played at Chepauk, when powered by Joe Root’s double-century, they became the first team since Australia in 2017 to win a Test on Indian soil.

India have so far played two pink-ball contests – winning one (vs Bangladesh at Eden Gardens) while losing the other (vs Australia at Adelaide Oval).