Dubai: After the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup, a new-look Team India would take on nemesis New Zealand in a home series. It would be a mouthwatering series for obvious reasons. The Kane Williamson-led side has had the better of India in recent times and in big events. Reports suggest a few selectors have already reached Dubai and the squad is expected to be announced soon.

While Rahul Dravid would be the head coach of the side, the confirmation on who would succeed Virat Kohli as captain is expected to be announced soon. Multiple reports suggest that Rohit Sharma, who is Kohli’s deputy now, would take charge as skipper after the T20 WC.

A few IPL stars would also be in the reckoning for spots and that would make the India squad extremely interesting.

A report in InsideSport claims that Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, and Chetan Sakariya would be in the reckoning for spots.

‘Decision on Rohit will only be taken after having a word with him. He is free to opt for rest but we feel he will be available to lead India’, said one of the top BCCI officials.

Reports also claim that top Indian cricketers would be rested for the series as they have been on the road since the Australia tour.

Currently, the Indian side is yet to play their last Super 12 game against Namibia. With losses against Pakistan and then New Zealand, India may not qualify for the semi-final. Their fate lies in the hands of Afghanistan, who take on NZ. If Afghanistan can stage an upset, they would give India a lifeline in the tournament.