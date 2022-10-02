New Delhi: The BCCI has announced the Indian squad for the ODI series against South Africa. As expected, the T20 World Cup bound players have not been included in the squad.

Post the IND vs SA T20I series, India will play three ODIs against the Proteas. The matches will be played in Lucknow, Ranchi and Delhi on October 6, 9 and 11 respectively. Team India is currently leading the series 1-0, having won the first game by eight wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

More to follow.